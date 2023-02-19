LSUA Generals sweep Texas College in last game and senior night at the Fort

LSUA men's basketball team finish 13-1 at home after beating the Steers 100-76
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Men’s and Women’s basketball teams came out with a win on senior night in their last game in The Fort against Texas College.

The Lady Generals got on the board first against the Lady Steers, but then it became a back-and-forth game throughout the first two quarters. At the half, LSUA led Texas College by 5, 40-35.

It was the same story in the second half, the Lady Generals held their lead as they were only a few lead changes. It came down to free throws, and the Lady Generals made the most of it at the line to sweep the season series against the Steers, 73-70.

Reagan Ojoro led the Lady Generals with 19 points and 5 steals.

The men started off hot going on a 7-0 run, but the Steers did cut it to a three point game to end the run. The Generals, though, hit their stride around the 9-minute mark in the first half to go up by 17 points. At the half, the Generals led the Steers, 49-37.

In the second half, the Generals wasted no time stretching their lead, as they would lead the Steers by 23 points to go to hit the century mark to win this one, 100-76. LSUA finishes their season 13-1 at The Fort.

Jordan Brooks led the Generals in points with 15, and Kashie Natt led the Generals in rebounds with 8.

The Generals have one more game against Paul Quinn on Feb. 20 before the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday, Feb. 24.

