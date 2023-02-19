Peabody beats ASH 68-28 in the Hall of Fame game

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Peabody Warhorses honored the 1979 men’s team today in the Hall of Fame Game against ASH.

The Warhorses had full control from start to finish against the ASH Trojans beating them 68-28.

The Warhorse opened with three straight three-point baskets and lead for the entire game.

At the half, Peabody led 44-17 and managed to outscore the Trojans 24 to 11 in the second half.

The game will not count towards any of the team’s overall record as they start the high school playoffs next week.

