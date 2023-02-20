APD asking for help in finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Navayshia Bulling.

Bulling is 14 years old, about 5′2″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

She has been missing for about two days and was last seen in the Monroe Street area, near Levin Street. Her hair is black on one side and red on the other. She also has a nose piercing.

If you have any information on Bulling’s whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-449-5099 or 318-441-6435.

