APD asking for help in finding missing teen

Navayshia Bulling
Navayshia Bulling(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Navayshia Bulling.

Bulling is 14 years old, about 5′2″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

She has been missing for about two days and was last seen in the Monroe Street area, near Levin Street. Her hair is black on one side and red on the other. She also has a nose piercing.

If you have any information on Bulling’s whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-449-5099 or 318-441-6435.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor from Alexandria sentenced to 4 years in fraud conspiracy case
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras weekend events in Cenla
Puppy parade in Garden District
“Dog”gone good time for the mutt-struttin’ parade
State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire that destroyed Grant Parish church
Olla woman killed in Catahoula Parish crash

Latest News

Alexandria Children's Parade
Churchgoers attend unique service at New Friendship Baptist Church after church burned down...
Grant Parish church holds Sunday service days after fire destroys building
Unique church service after New Friendship Church burned down
LSUA men's basketball team finish 13-1 at home after beating the Steers 100-76
LSUA men's basketball team finish 13-1 at home after beating the Steers 100-76