APD honors 2 fallen officers on 20th anniversary of police ambush

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Feb. 20, 2003, the Alexandria Police Department tragically lost two officers in the line of duty.

Patrolmen Jeremy “Jay” Carruth and David Ezernack were shot and killed in a surprise attack on Wise Street exactly 20 years ago. On the somber anniversary of the deadly shooting, the department gathered to remember the lives lost.

Past, present and even future officers from the police academy gathered around APD’s memorial fountain featuring two posts that honor the lives of the two fallen officers. There were moments of reflection and deep prayer to remember Carruth and Ezernack, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty protecting and serving.

Several in attendance worked with both officers and were even on shift on that tragic day in February two decades ago. They said there is not a day that goes by that they are not reminded of the risks they take when they respond to an emergency call.

“You never know when you are going home or not,” said APD Lt. Lane Windham. “It’s rough on your family, and it’s rough on the people that you know. At any given point, especially these days, the world has gotten more violent, and it’s a shame. These days being in law enforcement, you never know if you’ll make it home that evening.”

Each day, the officers and workers at APD are reminded of the danger of the job as they pass by the memorial fountain to enter and exit the department. There is also a stone located in the back of the department with Carruth and Ezernack’s names on it to commemorate their lives.

