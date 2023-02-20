APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday (Feb. 17) on 3rd Street.

APD responded around 6:31 p.m. to the convenience store in the 2500 block of 3rd Street in reference to multiple gunshots heard in the area. Officers found the south side of the business was struck numerous times by gunfire.

Two vehicles, a 2018 Mercedes Benz and a 2020 Buick Enclave, were also struck while parked in the business’ parking lot.

APD recovered over 40 cartridge casings from the area. No victims were reported. Suspects are unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information about this shooting or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

