Boys’ Basketball: LHSAA releases 2023 playoff brackets
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - In 2022, Central Louisiana schools missed out on bringing home a state championship in boys’ basketball. However, plenty of local schools in 2023 are aiming to break that with a deep postseason run.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the boys’ basketball playoff brackets. Check the list below to see if your school made it.
Click the Division to see the full brackets. Home teams will be listed second.
NON-SELECT:
- DIVISION I
- #24 Natchitoches Central vs #9 Salmen
- DIVISION III
- #3 Winnfield - First Round Bye
- #19 Mamou vs #14 Rosepine
- #22 Vinton vs #11 Marksville
- #27 Avoyelles vs #6 Richwood
- DIVISION IV
- #28 Tensas vs #5 Oakdale
- #21 South Plaquemines vs #12 Pickering
- #20 Homer vs #13 Ferriday
- #27 Jeannerette vs #6 Lakeview
- #23 Block vs #10 Ringgold
- DIVISION V
- #1 Zwolle - First Round Bye
- #2 Anacoco - First Round Bye
- #3 Fairview - First Round Bye
- #24 Atlanta vs #9 Phoenix
- #28 Monterey vs #5 Lacassine
- #21 Calvin vs #12 Stanley
- #19 Hicks vs #14 Pitkin
- #26 Castor vs #7 Hornbeck
SELECT:
- DIVISION I
- #7 Pineville - First Round Bye
- #17 ASH #16 Jesuit
- DIVISION II
- #2 Peabody - First Round Bye
- #17 E.D. White vs #16 Bunkie
- #19 Livingston Collegiate vs #14 Bolton
- #23 Buckeye vs #10 St. Michael the Archangel
- DIVISION IV
- #1 Northwood-Lena - First Round Bye
- #8 St. Mary’s - First Round Bye
- DIVISION V
- #1 Avoyelles Public Charter - First Round Bye
- #9 Jehovah-Jireh vs #8 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville
- #12 Alexandria Country Day vs ##5 Claiborne Christian
- #14 Oak Hill vs #3 Rapides
- #11 Christ Episcopal School #6 Plainview
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.