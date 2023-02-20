C.O.P.S. non-profit honors Pat Carruth with mini-doc on her service helping families

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - When a police officer dies in the line of duty, it changes the lives of their family and colleagues forever.

Patrolman Jeremy ‘Jay’ Carruth and Patrolman First Class David Ezernack were shot and killed on Feb. 20, 2003 while attempting to arrest a suspect during an SRT operation on Wise Street. Now, 20 years later, the Concerns of Police Survivors non-profit, or C.O.P.S., is honoring Carruth’s mother, Pat Carruth, with a mini-documentary about the work she’s done helping other families who have experienced similar tragedy. The mini-documentary is called “Finding Joy, The Pat Carruth Story.”

Each year, between 140 and 160 officers die in the line of duty, according to C.O.P.S. The non-profit provides resources to help families and colleagues rebuild their lives after a loss, and includes the National Police Survivors Conference held each May during National Police Week in Washington, D.C.

Pat Carruth is the national president of the C.O.P.S. board. The 13 minute mini-documentary shares a little bit about her son, her family, her life before and after her son was killed, and how she continues to dedicate her time and service to her fellow survivors of C.O.P.S.

”When Jay died, it was more the process of the grief from that, it was more of what he would want for me was to live life to the fullest,” said Pat Carruth in the mini-documentary. “I know that. It’s almost like him dying taught me how to live.”

The mini-documentary also includes interviews with Carruth’s colleagues, who spoke on the impact Pat Carruth has had on their lives.

“Jay’s mom, she kind of adopted all of us,” said Sgt. Chris Wolf of the Alexandria Police Department. “She was constantly around. She would be at the station, she would call us, she would reach out to us. ‘Are you okay? No, are you really okay?’ That’s what she would do to all of us. Whether we liked it or not, she didn’t care. Never once stopped. The only word I can describe is ‘relentless.’”

