Grant Parish church holds Sunday service days after fire destroys building

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A church community in Grant Parish is still picking up the pieces after the New Friendship Baptist Church burnt down earlier in the week.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reported that the fire started in the back of the church and investigators ruled out any possibility of arson or suspicious activity.

“Never had this happen in my 58 years of ministry, so it was an emotional time for me,” said Lloyd Whitman, the pastor at New Friendship Baptist Church in Pollock.

While the remains of the devastating aftermath are still left behind, it would not be enough to deter churchgoers from attending Sunday service just three days later. The only thing left burning was the passion from the conjugation to find a way to receive the Lord’s word. Many locals returned to the site of the church on Sunday morning with emotion in their eyes as they looked at the leftover ash and rubble that remained.

“Thursday morning, I called a prayer meeting for our people, and so I said I want to have a service on Sunday, and I want it to be on the campus,” said Whitman.

However, without a church to gather inside, where would everyone sit? Just feet away from the burned-down church, the community pitched in to set up a pop-up tent filled with seats, flowers, and pews for the choir. Over 200 people gathered for the unique Sunday service in what became standing room only to sing praise and pray for a brighter future for the church.

Whitman said they do not need a roof over their head to be in the house of worship.

“We are doing everything we would have done if our church would have been here because we know we lost the building, but that’s not the church,” said Whitman. “The people are the church.”

The church community at New Friendship Baptist Church said they already plan to rebuild the church that stood on the property for over 70 years.

