Woman arrested after over 500 fentanyl-laced pills found scattered in car during traffic stop, officials say

Hermand Gatewood
Hermand Gatewood(Morgan City Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The Morgan City Police Department arrested a woman during a traffic stop after officers allegedly found hundreds of pressed pills containing suspected fentanyl in her possession.

Police said they stopped Hermand Gatewood, 46, on Saturday, Feb. 18, for allegedly running a stop sign and improper equipment on the vehicle. Gatewood also did not have a valid driver’s license

According to the police report, officers saw green pills scattered all over her vehicle and collected over 500 pills of suspected alprazolam that field-tested and indicated the presence of fentanyl. The total weight of the pills was over five ounces.

Fentanyl-Laced Alprazolam Pills
Fentanyl-Laced Alprazolam Pills(Morgan City Police Department)

Gatewood was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail and was booked on charges of possession of a schedule II with intention to distribute, disregard of traffic controls, improper equipment, and no driver’s license.

Her bail was set at $201,500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
Navayshia Bulling
UPDATE: Missing teen located
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office announced the arrests of four suspects over the weekend...
40 iPhones ‘pick-pocketed’ at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades recovered in Tangipahoa Parish
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Jeremy 'Jay' Carruth in a photo with his parents.
C.O.P.S. non-profit honors Pat Carruth with mini-doc on her service helping families

Latest News

Navayshia Bulling
UPDATE: Missing teen located
Mardi Gras
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Happy Mardi Gras!
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
Alexandria Road Closure: Vandenburg Drive at La. HWY 28 West
Alexandria Utility Customers: RESTOR applications to open up March 6