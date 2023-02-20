Woman arrested after over 500 fentanyl-laced pills found scattered in car during traffic stop, officials say

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The Morgan City Police Department arrested a woman during a traffic stop after officers allegedly found hundreds of pressed pills containing suspected fentanyl in her possession.

Police said they stopped Hermand Gatewood, 46, on Saturday, Feb. 18, for allegedly running a stop sign and improper equipment on the vehicle. Gatewood also did not have a valid driver’s license

According to the police report, officers saw green pills scattered all over her vehicle and collected over 500 pills of suspected alprazolam that field-tested and indicated the presence of fentanyl. The total weight of the pills was over five ounces.

Fentanyl-Laced Alprazolam Pills (Morgan City Police Department)

Gatewood was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail and was booked on charges of possession of a schedule II with intention to distribute, disregard of traffic controls, improper equipment, and no driver’s license.

Her bail was set at $201,500.

