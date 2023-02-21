Alexandria Road Closure: Vandenburg Drive at La. HWY 28 West

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has announced the emergency closure of both lanes of Vandenburg Drive at its intersection with LA Hwy. 28 West due to a water leak under the roadway.

The City said crews are on site currently, and repairs are expected to last through the night. This initial closure may last up to 24 hours but may be extended as needed to allow for permanent repair of the roadway.

Motorists headed to or from England Airpark and Alexandria International Airport are encouraged to take an alternate route. Motorists are also asked to be respectful of private businesses in the area and not use those properties as a detour route around the closure.

