Alexandria utility bill crisis caused by more than just 2022 cyber attack, city says

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has announced the $3.5 million rollout plan as part of Project RESTOR aiming to help low to moderate-income families pay off high utility bills from last year.

Residents will be able to start applying for financial aid on Monday, March 6, both in person and online. For many households, they are hundreds, potentially up to over a thousand dollars in the hole on their utility account. Previously, News Channel 5 was told by the prior administration under former mayor Jeff Hall that the cause for utility billing delays and high utility bills was due to a cyber attack that affected the city’s networks in June 2022.

Some residents were on a 45 to 60-day billing cycle causing unpayable bills to be charged to their accounts.

However, in a release sent to News Channel 5, the current administration under Jacques Roy said it was more than just the cyber attack that caused the billing delays. The City reported that while the cyber attack negatively impacted the utility system, another large factor was a lack of meter readers.

“Beginning in late 2020, the City was not able to maintain sufficient meter reading staff to read all meters on regular 30-day cycles,” the City listed in the report.

It goes on to add that the meter reader shortage was already a problem and then became a bigger concern following the cyber attack.

“The exceptionally large accumulated past-due customer balances resulted in large part from previous management decisions, made prior to December 5, 2022, and discovered during the new administration’s auditing process,” the City went on to add.

The report then added a four bullet point reasoning to what the Jacques Roy administration discovered when taking office.

Improper relocation of customer service assets and decision-making (i.e. decisions about accounts were moved from dedicated professional civil servants to the office of the mayor)

Improper collection of balances and cut of limits (i.e. collections practices were discontinued as existed under ordinances and police and moved from professional civil servants to the office of the mayor, with additional devastating arbitrary cut off limits)

Failures to use available management metrics (i.e. software and tracking methods to gauge and report of past-due and other balance and billing were not used)

Failure to maintain adequate meter-reading staff, creating even longer billing cycles and accumulation and/or repetition of errors

Back in January, the city finally got down to a 30-day billing cycle for utility bills. Residents have been advised to start paying off the utility bills that they began receiving in 2023, as the relief fund will be used to cover last year’s high bills.

For those with questions concerning Project RESTOR, the City of Alexandria has provided an FAQ addressing various concerns residents could have, such as being denied eligibility. Click here for more details.

