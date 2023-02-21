Alexandria Utility Customers: RESTOR applications to open up March 6

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has announced when residents can start applying for potentially hundreds up to over a thousand dollars in financial relief for those still struggling to pay off high utility bills.

This is part of Project RESTOR, a $3.5 million grant relief fund aimed at helping thousands of Alexandria families that experienced unpayable utility bill rates in 2022 and still have a balance in their accounts.

Those customers that are eligible for assistance will be able to start applying online and in person on Monday, March 6, at 9 a.m. Once it opens to the public, online applications will be able to be made on the City of Alexandria’s website under the ‘RESTOR’ banner. For anyone looking to apply in person, that will be done at the Bolton Avenue Community Center and Broadway Resource Center on March 6 and 7 and then on March 9 and 10.

Customers can visit these locations between 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on those days.

The City of Alexandria is advising residents to have the following information when applying for financial relief:

Your completed and signed RESTOR application

City of Alexandria Utility bills no older than 30 days

All check stubs from the previous 30 days for all household employment (additional requirements for self-employment and no-employment will apply)

Proof of unearned income (Social Security, Unemployment Insurance, Retirement, Pension Funds, Disability, Rental Income, Regular Contributions, etc)

Proof of present address

Government-issued photo ID of the applicant and their social security card

Proof of total members living in your household and their Social Security cards (exceptions may apply)

Anyone who does not have an active residential account with the Alexandria utility system and those who do not have an accumulated, past-due balance as of January 22, 2023, are NOT eligible to receive a RESTOR grant.

For those who are eligible, below is a chart of the potential maximum grant amount that can be received depending on the number of people living in one household and the household’s annual income.

# OF HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME MONTHLY HOUSEHOLD INCOME MAXIMUM GRANT AMOUNT 1 $39,060 $3,255 $469 2 $51,080 $4,257 $613 3 $63,098 $5,258 $757 4 $75,117 $6,260 $901 5 $87,135 $7,261 $1,046 6 $92,543 $7,712 $1,111 7 $94,647 $7,887 $1,136 8 $96,751 $8,063 $1,161 9 $98,854 $8,238 $1,186 10 $100,957 $8,413 $1,211

For those with questions concerning Project RESTOR, the City of Alexandria has provided an FAQ addressing various concerns residents could have, such as being denied eligibility:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.