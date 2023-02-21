Convicted Alexandria bomber wants to get rid of public defenders and represent himself

Daniel Aikens set to be sentenced on March 3, 2023 in the Western District federal courthouse
Daniel Aikens
Daniel Aikens(KALB/RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man convicted on Nov. 18, 2022 of setting off a series of explosions in Alexandria and Monroe between September 2019 and January 2020 wants to get rid of his federal public defenders and represent himself ahead of his sentencing next week.

Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, was found guilty of three counts each of making a destructive device and possession of a destructive device in violation of the National Firearms Act, as well as one count each of using an explosive to commit a federal felony and conveying malicious false information.

The charges were related to a pressure cooker bomb explosion outside of Cloyd’s Beauty School in Monroe on Sept. 12, 2019, a pipe bomb explosion in a field next to a Texaco on Jackson Street on Dec. 20, 2019, and a pipe bomb explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Jan. 2, 2020.

Aikens will be sentenced on March 3, 2023, by Judge Dee Drell in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in Alexandria.

At the end of January, Aikens submitted a handwritten motion saying he wanted to get rid of his court-appointed federal public defenders, Natalie Awad and Wayne Blanchard, and instead represent himself.

Aikens listed several reasons for why he wanted to make the change. Among them:

  • “Counsel for the defendant was informed of the defendant’s abduction by authorities on January 6, 2020, but neglected to address the issue.”
  • “In the spring of 2021, the defendant informed his counsel of evidence planted in his 11 Tennessee home during the execution of a federal search warrant. Counsel for the defendant neglected to address the issue.”
  • “The defendant was adamant that he desired to maintain his rights to a speedy trial, but counsel for the defendant waived his rights in February 2020.”

A hearing on the matter has been set for February 23, 2023. There’s no word on if the decision could impact the sentencing hearing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
Navayshia Bulling
UPDATE: Missing teen located
Check the list below to see if your school made it into the playoffs.
Boys’ Basketball: LHSAA releases 2023 playoff brackets
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office announced the arrests of four suspects over the weekend...
40 iPhones ‘pick-pocketed’ at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades recovered in Tangipahoa Parish

Latest News

Courir de Mardi Gras
Mamou celebrates Courir de Mardi Gras
Jamir Bush
Alexandria man arrested for Cottage Street shooting
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
Navayshia Bulling
UPDATE: Missing teen located