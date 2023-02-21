Convicted Alexandria bomber wants to get rid of public defenders and represent himself

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man convicted on Nov. 18, 2022 of setting off a series of explosions in Alexandria and Monroe between September 2019 and January 2020 wants to get rid of his federal public defenders and represent himself ahead of his sentencing next week.

Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, was found guilty of three counts each of making a destructive device and possession of a destructive device in violation of the National Firearms Act, as well as one count each of using an explosive to commit a federal felony and conveying malicious false information.

The charges were related to a pressure cooker bomb explosion outside of Cloyd’s Beauty School in Monroe on Sept. 12, 2019, a pipe bomb explosion in a field next to a Texaco on Jackson Street on Dec. 20, 2019, and a pipe bomb explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Jan. 2, 2020.

Aikens will be sentenced on March 3, 2023, by Judge Dee Drell in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in Alexandria.

At the end of January, Aikens submitted a handwritten motion saying he wanted to get rid of his court-appointed federal public defenders, Natalie Awad and Wayne Blanchard, and instead represent himself.

Aikens listed several reasons for why he wanted to make the change. Among them:

“Counsel for the defendant was informed of the defendant’s abduction by authorities on January 6, 2020, but neglected to address the issue.”

“In the spring of 2021, the defendant informed his counsel of evidence planted in his 11 Tennessee home during the execution of a federal search warrant. Counsel for the defendant neglected to address the issue.”

“The defendant was adamant that he desired to maintain his rights to a speedy trial, but counsel for the defendant waived his rights in February 2020.”

A hearing on the matter has been set for February 23, 2023. There’s no word on if the decision could impact the sentencing hearing.

