Girls’ Playoff Basketball: Scores in Cenla from the Regional Round

Dylan Domangue has the court action from three Cenla high school basketball matchups from Feb. 20, 2023.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A few of our local schools were in action on Feb. 20. Here are the scores from the games in our local area:

NON-SELECT:

    • DIVISION I
      • #7 Nat Central 83, #10 St. Amant 55
    • DIVISION II
      • #5 LaGrange 43, #21 Leesville 40
    • DIVISION III
      • #1 Rosepine 71, #17 Patterson 33
      • #11 Winnfield 32, #Sterlington 29
      • #7Avoyelles 55, #10 Bogalusa 56
    • DIVISION IV
      • #9 Oakdale 53, #8 Lake Arthur 43
      • #3 Oak Grove 40, #14 Montogomery 24
      • #11 East Iberville 45, #6 LaSalle 50
      • #2 Lakeview 47, #18 Mangham 30
    • DIVISION V
      • #1 Fairview 63, #17 Summerfield 28
      • #9 Evans 51, #8 Hicks 62
      • #7 Anacoco 51, #10 Zwolle 50
      • #15 Hornbeck 48, #2 Hathaway 81

SELECT:

    • DIVISION I
      • #3 St. Thomas Moore 44, #14 ASH 35
    • DIVISION II
      • #12 Bolton 47, #5 Northside 42
      • #13 Teurlings Catholic 40, #4 Peabody 55
      • #7 Buckeye 38, #23 St. Michael the Archangel 35
    • DIVISION III
      • #9 Glenmora 56, #8 University Lab 52
      • #15 Loyola Prep 20, #2 Menard 55
    • DIVISION V
      • #1 Oak Hill, #8 Family Community (Feb. 23)
      • #5 Plainview, #4 Claiborne Christian (Feb. 23)
      • #3 JS Clark Leadership Academy, #6 Avoyelles Public Charter (Feb. 23)
      • #7 St.Joseph Plaucheville, #2 Family Christian (Feb. 23)

