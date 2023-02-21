Girls’ Playoff Basketball: Scores in Cenla from the Regional Round
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A few of our local schools were in action on Feb. 20. Here are the scores from the games in our local area:
NON-SELECT:
- DIVISION I
- #7 Nat Central 83, #10 St. Amant 55
- DIVISION II
- #5 LaGrange 43, #21 Leesville 40
- DIVISION III
- #1 Rosepine 71, #17 Patterson 33
- #11 Winnfield 32, #Sterlington 29
- #7Avoyelles 55, #10 Bogalusa 56
- DIVISION IV
- #9 Oakdale 53, #8 Lake Arthur 43
- #3 Oak Grove 40, #14 Montogomery 24
- #11 East Iberville 45, #6 LaSalle 50
- #2 Lakeview 47, #18 Mangham 30
- DIVISION V
- #1 Fairview 63, #17 Summerfield 28
- #9 Evans 51, #8 Hicks 62
- #7 Anacoco 51, #10 Zwolle 50
- #15 Hornbeck 48, #2 Hathaway 81
SELECT:
- DIVISION I
- #3 St. Thomas Moore 44, #14 ASH 35
- DIVISION II
- #12 Bolton 47, #5 Northside 42
- #13 Teurlings Catholic 40, #4 Peabody 55
- #7 Buckeye 38, #23 St. Michael the Archangel 35
- DIVISION III
- #9 Glenmora 56, #8 University Lab 52
- #15 Loyola Prep 20, #2 Menard 55
- DIVISION V
- #1 Oak Hill, #8 Family Community (Feb. 23)
- #5 Plainview, #4 Claiborne Christian (Feb. 23)
- #3 JS Clark Leadership Academy, #6 Avoyelles Public Charter (Feb. 23)
- #7 St.Joseph Plaucheville, #2 Family Christian (Feb. 23)
