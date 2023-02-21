Girls’ Playoff Basketball: Scores in Cenla from the Regional Round

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A few of our local schools were in action on Feb. 20. Here are the scores from the games in our local area:

NON-SELECT:

DIVISION I #7 Nat Central 83, # 10 St. Amant 55



DIVISION II #5 LaGrange 43, #21 Leesville 40



DIVISION III #1 Rosepine 71, #17 Patterson 33 #11 Winnfield 32, #Sterlington 29 #7Avoyelles 55, #10 Bogalusa 56



DIVISION IV #9 Oakdale 53, #8 Lake Arthur 43 #3 Oak Grove 40, #14 Montogomery 24 #11 East Iberville 45, #6 LaSalle 50 #2 Lakeview 47, #18 Mangham 30



DIVISION V #1 Fairview 63, #17 Summerfield 28 #9 Evans 51, #8 Hicks 62 #7 Anacoco 51 , #10 Zwolle 50 #15 Hornbeck 48 , #2 Hathaway 81



SELECT:

DIVISION I #3 St. Thomas Moore 44 , #14 ASH 35



DIVISION II #12 Bolton 47 , #5 Northside 42 #13 Teurlings Catholic 40, #4 Peabody 55 #7 Buckeye 38, #23 St. Michael the Archangel 35



DIVISION III #9 Glenmora 56, #8 University Lab 52 #15 Loyola Prep 20, #2 Menard 55



DIVISION V #1 Oak Hill, #8 Family Community (Feb. 23) #5 Plainview, #4 Claiborne Christian (Feb. 23) #3 JS Clark Leadership Academy, #6 Avoyelles Public Charter (Feb. 23) #7 St.Joseph Plaucheville, #2 Family Christian (Feb. 23)



