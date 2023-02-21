LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested in New Orleans on a weapons charge, according to authorities.
Nabers was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail early Tuesday morning on a charge of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, jail records show.
Records show Nabers was released late Tuesday morning on his own recognizance, meaning he was not required to post bond.
The arrest happened around 9 p.m. Monday evening but he was not booked into the jail until just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, records show.
The LSU Athletics Department is aware of the arrest but was working to gather more details before releasing a statement, a source familiar with the matter told WAFB.
In two seasons with the Tigers, the Youngsville native has made 100 catches for 1,434 yards and seven touchdowns.
