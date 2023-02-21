Mamou celebrates Courir de Mardi Gras

Courir de Mardi Gras
Courir de Mardi Gras(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
MAMOU, La. (KALB) - For most, Mardi Gras is about the floats, the beads and the king cakes. But for the people in Mamou, Louisiana, it’s about so much more than that.

The festivities started at dawn on Feb. 21, to ring in the Mardi Gras spirit in Mamou. Every year, celebrants participate in the traditional Courir de Mardi Gras or “Fat Tuesday Run” with the chasing of the chickens. The chickens caught will be used in the community gumbo in the evening.

Other festivities include dancing, horseback riding, floats, lively music and lots of fun. The annual event is all about tradition and fellowship for the Mamou community.

