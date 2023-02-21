Vernon Parish authorities asking for public’s assistance with homicide cold case

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a homicide cold case.

Tammy Call was 15 years old when she disappeared from Leesville High School on Feb. 20, 1990. Her remains were found 7 years later in 1997 on West Boundary Rd. in the Sandy Hill area of Hwy 10.

Investigators for the case would like to speak with anyone who may have any information relating to Tammy’s activities prior to her disappearance.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information to contact Detective Rhonda Jordan at 337-238-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
Navayshia Bulling
UPDATE: Missing teen located
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office announced the arrests of four suspects over the weekend...
40 iPhones ‘pick-pocketed’ at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades recovered in Tangipahoa Parish
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Jeremy 'Jay' Carruth in a photo with his parents.
C.O.P.S. non-profit honors Pat Carruth with mini-doc on her service helping families

Latest News

Jamir Bush
Alexandria man arrested for Cottage Street shooting
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
Navayshia Bulling
UPDATE: Missing teen located
Mardi Gras
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Happy Mardi Gras!