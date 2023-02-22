After a strong season, LSUA Lady Generals are ready to turn the page for playoffs

(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Lady Generals did not start the season off the right way, starting at 2-11.

Things got better later in the year as they went on a five-game win streak and finished the season winning their last nine out of 12 matchups.

Finishing with a 12-15 record, they were still able to clinch a sixth seed.

The Generals are playing the three-seed LCU Wildcats in the first round of playoffs at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 24, which is a team they split the series with in the season.

Tipoff for that game will be at 4:45 p.m.

