After a strong season, LSUA Lady Generals are ready to turn the page for playoffs
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Lady Generals did not start the season off the right way, starting at 2-11.
Things got better later in the year as they went on a five-game win streak and finished the season winning their last nine out of 12 matchups.
Finishing with a 12-15 record, they were still able to clinch a sixth seed.
The Generals are playing the three-seed LCU Wildcats in the first round of playoffs at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 24, which is a team they split the series with in the season.
Tipoff for that game will be at 4:45 p.m.
