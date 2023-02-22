FALSE ALARM: Avoyelles Women’s Correctional Center is NOT on fire

(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to News Channel 5 that there was a false alarm at the Avoyelles Women’s Correctional Center that led to a heavy first responder presence at the facility Tuesday evening.

News Channel 5 received rumored concerns from viewers that the center was on fire and multiple inmates were injured.

Sheriff David Dauzat reported that there was no fire at the building. He added that the smoke alarm had gone off at the correctional center, causing two inmates with medical concerns to have seizures.

The sheriff told News Channel 5 that detectives were able to count for all the inmates in the center and no one had to be brought to the hospital.

