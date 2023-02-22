Hearing set for civil suit filed against Cypress Arrow owner, daughter

LENA, La. (KALB) - A show cause hearing has been set for March 6, 2023, for the civil lawsuit filed against Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy owner Tina Frey and her daughter, Victoria Brimer.

On Aug. 10, 2022, videos of dogs being hit with quirts and pushed to the ground at the academy in Lena surfaced on social media.

On August 18, 2022, Frey and Brimer were arrested for two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Frey was booked on additional aggravated cruelty to animal charge in September.

On Dec. 19, 2022, a civil lawsuit was filed against the pair by seven plaintiffs and former customers of Cypress Arrow who had had their dogs trained at the facility, claiming their dogs were subjected to abuse. The plaintiffs want to recoup the money they spent to have their dogs trained at the facility and receive money for damages from the defendants.

The plaintiffs claim that the contract with Cypress Arrow was breached when the academy “failed to provide training to the dogs and as a result are liable for the damages sustained, including but not limited to the actual contracted amount paid to the defendants to undertake the agreement.”

“The Plaintiffs entered into a legal contract with defendants, Tina Frey and Cypress Arrow’s K9 Academy LLC to provide suitable dog training od their animals. The Plaintiffs believed that the defendants ran a professional and ethical dog training, boarding and breeding facility. The defendants advertised that they provided Dog Basic Obedience, Advanced Off Leash Obedience, Service Dog Training and Certification, and AKC CGC & STAR Puppy Evaluator, all legitimate programs.”

The show cause hearing to strike that lawsuit claims it is too vague and “contains a multitude of general and open-ended allegations that are prohibited and should be struck.”

“The Petition contains a multitude of general and open-ended allegations that are prohibited under La. C.C.P. art. 891 and should be struck in accordance with Soddy v. City of Markswille, 97-327 (La.App. 3 Cir, 10/8/97), 702 So.2d 890.”

Also, one of the plaintiffs, Alicia Alsup, was a former employee of Cypress Arrow. Attorney Brad Drell, who represents Frey and Brimer in the civil lawsuit, argues the lawsuit improperly claims Alsup as a plaintiff because she was a kennel manager and her duties included feeding and caring for the dogs at the facility, saying she is a “responsible party for the alleged wrongdoing.”

“Upon information and belief, plaintiff Alicia Alsup was the kennel manager at Cypress Arrow’s K9 Academy, LLC during the period in which the acts allegedly occurred, and her responsibilities included caring for and feeding the animals. Plaintiffs allege that Defendants failed ”to properly feed the animals in their care and knew or should have known that this would cause unjustifiable weight loss and irreparable damages and harm to the animal,” but Alsup was responsible for these duties. (Petition, 9 15 (b)]. Plaintiff Alicia Alsup cannot show a commonality of interest with the other plaintiffs, and is therefore improperly joined to this action.”

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the criminal investigation into the alleged crimes has not been completed but could be done within a week.

Mike Small, the defense attorney for Frey, gave a statement to KALB in September regarding the matter:

“I have been retained to represent Tina Frey who, along with her daughter, Victoria Brimer, was recently arrested and charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. (Ms. Brimer is represented by Attorney Brad Drell with the local Gold Weems firm). The case has generated significant public interest largely because of video footage widely disseminated by way of social media and various news outlets. After reviewing the facts of this case, including but not limited to the video, I am confident of my client’s innocence and remain hopeful that a careful analysis of all those facts will result in a prosecutorial decision not to file formal charges. Should such charges be filed my client will enter a plea of not guilty and I will look forward to presenting all relevant evidence to a fair-minded jury after which I am confident that my client, as well as her daughter, will be fully vindicated.”

