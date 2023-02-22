Historic battle between Bolton & Peabody will settle who goes to the semifinal round

In the Girls’ Basketball Quarterfinals, there will be a historic battle between Peabody and Bolton with a spot in Hammond on the line.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 12th-ranked Bolton Bears will face off against the 4th-ranked Peabody Warhorses in the quarterfinal round.

The Bears have not been to the semifinal round since 2003, while the Warhorses have not reached the semis since 2007.

Bolton Head Coach Antonio Keller and Peabody Head Coach Gary Stewart said this will be a great game between the teams and for the community to enjoy.

“It’s going to be historic,” said Keller. “This is the first time Peabody and Bolton played with so much on the line, the energy in the building is going to be great.”

“It’s going to be a battle,” said Stewart. “Bolton has some good players, so I told my girls we have to bring our A game. It’s going to be a good one on Thursday.”

Tipoff for the girls will be on Thursday, Feb. 22, in the Peabody gym.

