LCU English students earn recognition, publication

PINEVILLE, La. - Two Louisiana Christian University English majors, Samantha Ray, of Centerpoint, and Delaina Doyle Walley, of Hineston, were accepted to present their research at the Eighth Annual Regional Student Scholars Forum at LSU - Shreveport on Feb. 17.

The forum presents research from both undergraduate and graduate students from Louisiana, as well as four other states in the region.

Ray presented a paper titled “Moby Dick: Foreshadowing and Symbolism Fuse to Convey Melville’s Warning Against Human Intrusion in Nature,” and Walley presented her research titled “Edmund Spenser and Classical Art.”

This is the second year that LCU has had English majors represent the university at this forum.

Toriance Fontenot, of Mamou, an English minor, had a poem accepted for publication in the spring 2023 edition of Outrageous Fortune. Toriance’s piece, “A Huguenot,” was written as as assignment in her Introduction to Creative Writing course. It is an ekphrastic poem based on the painting “A Huguenot, on St. Bartholomew’s Day” by John Everett Millais.

Outrageous Fortune is the first online literary magazine created for undergraduates by undergraduates at Mary Baldwin University. It features undergraduate writing and art.

“These students have done a wonderful job sharing their research and representing LCU,” said Dr. Jeannie Gauthier, chair of the Division of Language and Literature. “They have demonstrated that our students can compete with any state university. We hope to bring even more students to the conference next year.”

