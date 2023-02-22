LSUA to meet LCU for 3rd & final time this year

(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals have clinched the four-seed in the Red River Athletic Tournament.

On Friday, Feb. 24, we will see them play the LCU Wildcats for the third time this year. It will be the final time of the season because whoever loses will be eliminated.

The Generals have never lost to the Wildcats in the program’s history.

LSUA did not have their best season as they lost 10 games this year, which has never been done.

Now, it is a new season as they fight for a conference title, and there is no better way to start than against a rival team across the bridge.

Tipoff for the game will be at 8 a.m.

