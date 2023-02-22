LSUA vs LCU finally in the Rapides Parish Coliseum

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - You wanted it, you got it.

The Red River Rivalry between LSUA and Louisiana Christian on the hardwood will finally be played in one of the largest venues in Central Louisiana, the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Both the men’s teams and women’s teams will square off against one another in the first round of the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday, Feb. 24.

Since both schools officially became conference rivals in 2021, there have been talks on ways to expand the rivalry in all sports. In basketball, LSUA and LCU meet twice a year, in what becomes the largest attendance game for each school each season.

LSUA Athletic Director Tyler Unsicker has even hinted at the idea of eventually trying to get the rivalry game played at the Rapides Parish Coliseum, located in between both campuses, which holds up to 10,000 fans.

Since becoming conference foes, every game between the two schools has become must-watch basketball. On the men’s side, while the Generals have won all four games since last year, three of them have been decided by just one possession coming down the final shot at the buzzer.

On the women’s side, the school has split the series into two games apiece.

On Friday, fans will have to get their coffee ready for the men’s matchup as tip-off will be at 8 a.m. The women’s game will start later in the afternoon.

This will be the first team the Rapides Parish rivals will meet in the conference basketball tournament.

