Observing Ash Wednesday in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ash Wednesday is the beginning of the Lenten season for Christians. It is observed on the Wednesday after Mardi Gras each year.

Christians wear ashes on their foreheads as a sign of repentance and a reminder that they will eventually become dust when they die. It’s a symbol of mortality and to help keep their thoughts more on the spiritual and less on the physical parts of life.

For Catholics, the ashes come from burned palms from the previous year’s Palm Sunday Mass.

Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting and abstaining from meat. Lent lasts 40 days, excluding Sundays, leading up to Easter. The 40 days represent the biblical story of Jesus fasting in the desert.

Christians often give up something during this time, such as sweets, caffeine, social media or other types of indulgence. Some Christians may add on another habit or practice, such as adding extra prayers, almsgiving or volunteering.

For a list of Mass times and where to receive ashes in the Diocese of Alexandria, CLICK HERE.

The First United Methodist Church in Alexandria will also be distributing drive-thru ashes:

2727 Jackson Street from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information on drive-thru ashes

If your church or organization will be providing ashes to the public, send us an email at news@kalb.com with all of the details, including time and location.

