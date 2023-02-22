Tradition is not so traditional when Mamou celebrates Mardi Gras

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Fat Tuesday in Mamou is full of tradition but not so traditional.

For most people, Mardi Gras is about the floats, the beads and the King Cake, but for people in Mamou, it is a little bit more than that.

On Fat Tuesday, people from all over the state converge on Mamou for a Cajun Mardi Gras. The main strip in Mamou is brought to life with costumes, horses, loud music and plenty of dancing.

(KALB)

For many, the celebration started last night. Some we spoke to traveled to Mamou from other places, telling us they love their city, but it is just something special about coming down to Mamou every year.

“It is a tradition,” said one who made the trip. “We try to show support to the small towns to let everybody know it is not just about the bigger cities. The small towns need the same love and support as the bigger cities do.”

No celebration anywhere in Louisiana is complete without a feast. While many people were catching and throwing beads, there were a few who were on the side, throwing down on the grill.

“I think my mama rolled up some of this deer sausage,” said one man who traveled from Alexandria. “She got everything in here man, I got ribs and all that stuff right there.”

(KALB)

For those in Mamou, Mardi Gras is more like a marathon, after all the dancing and partying the event culminates with a community gumbo, where plans are made for next year’s celebration.

