WATCH: Menard boys’ soccer heading to first state championship in school history

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard High School had a grand sendoff Wednesday morning as they cheered on their boys’ soccer team as they head to the state championship.

The Eagles will be playing in their first state championship in program history Wednesday afternoon against Episcopal, the same team that ended their season in the quarterfinals a year ago.

Menard is only the second team ever from Central Louisiana to make it to the state championship game in boys’ soccer joining the ASH team from 2017. However, the Eagles can be the first local team to ever win the title.

Menard’s matchup against Episcopal in the Division IV Title will start at 4:30 p.m. in Hammond.

