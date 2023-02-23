Body of 17-year-old found; shot near Roberts, Madison Streets

A body was found near Roberts and Madison Streets.
A body was found near Roberts and Madison Streets.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of a 17-year-old male was found near a house on the corner of Roberts and Madison Streets, about half a block from Rosenthal Montessori. APD said he had been shot.

The body was found sometime Thursday morning.

We are working to get more details. Check back for more information.

