Body of 17-year-old found; shot near Roberts, Madison Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of a 17-year-old male was found near a house on the corner of Roberts and Madison Streets, about half a block from Rosenthal Montessori. APD said he had been shot.

The body was found sometime Thursday morning.

We are working to get more details. Check back for more information.

