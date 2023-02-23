Convicted Alexandria bomber allowed to represent himself ahead of sentencing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, convicted on Nov. 18, 2022 of setting off a series of explosions in Alexandria and Monroe between September 2019 and January 2020, will be allowed to represent himself ahead of his sentencing next week.

Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, was found guilty of three counts each of making a destructive device and possession of a destructive device in violation of the National Firearms Act, as well as one count each of using an explosive to commit a federal felony and conveying malicious false information.

The charges were related to a pressure cooker bomb explosion outside of Cloyd’s Beauty School in Monroe on Sept. 12, 2019, a pipe bomb explosion in a field next to a Texaco on Jackson Street on Dec. 20, 2019, and a pipe bomb explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Jan. 2, 2020.

Aikens will be sentenced on February 27, 2023, by Judge Dee Drell in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in Alexandria. Initially, the sentence was set for March 3, 2023.

At the end of January, Aikens submitted a handwritten motion saying he wanted to get rid of his court-appointed federal public defenders, Natalie Awad and Wayne Blanchard, and instead represent himself.

Aikens listed several reasons why he wanted to make the change. Among them:

“Counsel for the defendant was informed of the defendant’s abduction by authorities on January 6, 2020, but neglected to address the issue.”

“In the spring of 2021, the defendant informed his counsel of evidence planted in his 11 Tennessee home during the execution of a federal search warrant. Counsel for the defendant neglected to address the issue.”

“The defendant was adamant that he desired to maintain his rights to a speedy trial, but counsel for the defendant waived his rights in February 2020.”

A hearing on the matter was held before Judge Drell on Feb. 23, 2023. Briefly, the media and Assistant U.S. Attorney LaDonte Murphy were asked to step out as the matter was argued, since it pertained to attorney-client privilege.

Once everyone was able to return, Judge Drell allowed Aikens to move forward.

“I do find Mr. Aikens knowingly and voluntarily waived his right to counsel and I will allow him to represent himself,” Drell said. But, Drell noted that Aikens’ federal public defenders will remain in the courtroom as “standby counsel.”

Aikens is permitted to file his own pre-sentencing report ahead of the sentencing, although his federal public defenders handed over their report to him at the hearing. Aikens will also be able to address the court next week.

There was an issue brought up about a prior motion Aikens filed on his own accord for a new trial. That may be argued ahead of sentencing next week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.