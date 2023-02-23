Man sentenced in deadly Alexandria movie theatre parking lot shooting

Antonio Brooks
Antonio Brooks(RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 22-year-old Alexandria man, who was charged in connection with a July 19, 2021, deadly shooting of a 74-year-old Colfax man in the parking lot of the Grand Theatre in Alexandria, changed his plea to guilty on Feb. 23, 2023.

The shooting caused the death of Larry Baxley.

Antonio Brooks was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and guilty-as-charged to the two attempted second-degree murder counts. Judge Mary Doggett sentenced Brooks to a total of 50 years in prison.

As a result of the plea, several other charges Brooks faced were dismissed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office. Those pertained to other cases and included theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and arson-related charges.

News Channel 5 previously say down with Baxley’s daughters, who told us their father was shot with his own gun, robbed and then his truck was stolen.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders. Brooks was represented by Christopher LaCour.

