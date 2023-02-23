McKinney’s double-double dominance leads LCU into tournament

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian could be the home to back-to-back Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year winners.

Kae’ron Baker led the nation in scoring last year with the Wildcats and helped carry the team to the conference tournament championship game as an eight seed. That performance earned him player of the year honors in his first season in the RRAC.

This season, Miya McKinney on the women’s side could follow up with similar accolades.

In 25 games, McKinney has 20 double-doubles in what is her final season in Pineville. On the year, the grad student from Ville Platte is averaging 17.7 PPG and 12.9 RPG all while shooting over 58% from the field. McKinney leads the Lady Wildcats in FG percentage, free throws made and attempted, points and rebounds.

As far back as the stats provided on the LCU website, McKinney is the only Wildcat in program history to put up those types of numbers and average a double-double for a full season.

In fact, the only women’s basketball player in Louisiana putting up better numbers each night than McKinney is LSU’s Angel Reese, who puts up over 23 points and 15 rebounds per game.

McKinney will lead the Lady Wildcats into the RRAC Tournament on Friday as the #3 seed. LCU will face rival LSUA in the first round.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.