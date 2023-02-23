Menard falls in Division IV State Title on penalty kicks

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - In what turned out to be one of the best high school soccer state championship games in recent memory, the Menard Eagles fell just short of a state title, losing in penalty kicks to Episcopal.

The action in the instant classic began in the 26th minute when the Eagles scored first as Ryan Hicks found the back of the net. However, Episcopal responded with two quick goals to take the lead 2-1 in the second period.

In the 68th minute, the game would once again be tied, where it would remain until the end of regulation. The defense then stepped up as neither team allowed a goal in the overtime periods and into the golden goal period.

The #5 seed Knights captured the state championship in penalty kicks.

Despite the loss, the Eagles still made school history by becoming just the second team from Central Louisiana to ever advance to the high school boys’ soccer state championship game.

