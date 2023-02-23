Natchitoches woman wanted for Wednesday night shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches woman is wanted by the Natchitoches Police Department for a shooting on Wednesday night (Feb. 22) around 10:16 p.m.

NPD said Shafonda Murphy, 40, was identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened in the 1400 block of Texas Street on Wednesday. She is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

The victim had a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local medical center for a non-life-threatening injury.

If you have seen Shafonda Murphy please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3878. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. Murphy is considered to be armed and dangerous. All information given shall remain confidential.

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 357-3817. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

