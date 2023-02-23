Netflix releases comedy-horror movie filmed in Donaldsonville

Netflix's "We Have a Ghost" premieres Friday, Feb. 24. The film was shot in Donaldsonville, La.
Netflix's "We Have a Ghost" premieres Friday, Feb. 24. The film was shot in Donaldsonville, La.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A year and a half after filming in Ascension Parish, Netflix’s “We Have a Ghost” is finally being released.

According to the streaming service, the movie, which features big stars like Anthony Mackie and David Harbour, premieres on Friday, Feb. 24.

Donaldsonville’s historic district was transformed into various different scenes for the movie back in August of 2021.

RELATED: Netflix filming ‘We Have A Ghost’ movie in Donaldsonville’s downtown historic district

Crews with the new Netflix movie called 'We Have a Ghost' were out in full force in Donaldsonville.

According to Netflix, “We Have a Ghost” is about a family who becomes an internet sensation after finding a ghost with a murky past haunting their new house. They also become the targets of a shadowy government agency.

The movie stars Harbour, Mackie, Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, and Jennifer Coolidge. It is directed by Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon.

