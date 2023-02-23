New burger joint on LSUA’s campus, pays homage to America’s Golden Age

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There is a new burger joint at LSUA with an old-time feel.

Walking into Burger 318 on LSUA’s campus gives you that 1950s vibe. You almost expect to see Richie Cunningham, or better yet, the Fonze.

Entering the restaurant instantly takes you back to America’s Golden Age, a simpler time. Burger 318 also keeps the menu simple, it is chicken tenders and fries or a burger with fries. They have a fountain machine for drinks and expect to start serving milkshakes in the near future.

Colin Lacombe, a sophomore baseball player from Rayne, said he has been excited since hearing the new restaurant was coming, adding that it has lived up to the hype.

“Before I got here it was G3,” said Lacombe. “I have always heard stories about it, and when I heard they were opening a Burger 318, I was excited. It has held up, it tastes good, and it is a better option than the café sometimes.”

Burger 318 also serves the general public, it is not only for students. And, it is not the only new development happening on campus.

As enrollment numbers continue to climb, LSUA is looking forward to breaking ground on a new student success center. Melinda Anderson, with the college, said it is important to add new things to campus that give students more experiences and better opportunities.

“That building is solely for students,” said Anderson. “It is advising, it is admissions, it is financial aid, it is career planning, it is everything. No administration in this brand new, swanky fun building that is being built.”

For more information on Burger 318, or to see when they are open, check it out here.

