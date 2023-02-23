Original 2007 iPhone sells for more than $63,000

A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.
A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.(LCG Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-generation iPhone sold for more than $63,000 in an online auction over the weekend.

The selling price was more than a hundred times its original cost of $599 in 2007.

Officials said the box had never been opened.

The original iPhone offered early Apple adopters a 3.5-inch screen with a 2-megapixel camera, plus 4.8 gigabytes of storage.

It also offered internet capabilities and iTunes.

However, the phone did not have an Apple store and ran on a 2G network exclusive to AT&T.

The bidding started earlier this month at $2,500.

Another unopened first-generation iPhone sold for nearly $40,000 in October 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit and run in Natchitoches Parish
A body was found near Roberts and Madison Streets.
Body of 17-year-old found; shot near Madison Street
Mamou Mardi Gras 2023
Tradition is not so traditional when Mamou celebrates Mardi Gras
Alexandria utility bill crisis caused by more than just 2022 cyber attack, city says
Madison Brooks trial grand jury
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Body of 17-year-old found; shot near Madison Street
Convicted Alexandria bomber allowed to represent himself ahead of sentencing
Americans have at least $21 billion in unspent gift cards.
Americans have $21 billion in unspent gift cards, survey says