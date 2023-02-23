RPSO investigating vehicle burglaries at Whispering Pines subdivision

RPSO is asking for help in identifying the person in this image.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of vehicle burglaries that happened on February 9, between 1 a.m. - 4 a.m. in the Whispering Pines subdivision.

Victims said that some of the items stolen from their vehicles included medications and keys to a Ford Expedition.

Video surveillance shows a suspect, believed to be a white male, between the ages of late teens and early twenties, wearing an Under Armor hoodie, face mask and sweatpants.

RPSO asks if you have any information on this suspect to contact them immediately.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

