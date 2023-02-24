INDICTED: Grand jury hands down official charges against officer involved in deadly crash during police chase

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A West Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has decided an Addis police officer should be officially charged for his involvement in a crash during a pursuit that left two teenagers dead and another person critically injured.

The grand jury on Friday, Feb. 24, indicted David Cauthron on two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway, one count of negligent injury, one count of malfeasance in office, and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle.

The crash happened on New Year’s Eve on LA 1 near North Vaughn Drive in Brusly.

According to officials, Brusly High cheerleaders Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, were killed after their car was hit by a vehicle being driven by Cauthron, who was involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash. Dunn’s older brother, Liam, was in the car with the two teenagers, and he was critically injured.

According to District Attorney Tony Clayton, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has a warrant out for the arrest of the Addis Police officer involved

