Hicks Making History: Menard star puts up record performances in multiple sports

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Most athletes strive to be great in one sport, but Menard’s Ryan Hicks is not like most athletes.

Hicks has been a part of making history, not once but twice in different sports over the last few weeks.

“It is one of the best weeks of my life,” said Hicks.

The Eagles’ midfielder had a whirlwind of accomplishments happen just a few days apart. Hicks played a significant role in leading Menard to their first state championship appearance in boys’ soccer. Just a few days prior, he became the first Menard bowler ever to bowl a perfect game.

“He has a winner mindset,” said Elias Hanna, Menard’s soccer coach. “He wants to win in a multi-aspect of things so he does well in school, in sports and in life.”

If playing two sports is not challenging enough, Hicks is also the kicker for the Eagles’ football team, but he has also taken the role of captain on the soccer team.

“You have to have a captain that has a strong mentality to go above and beyond,” said Hanna. “I said in the quarterfinals that he would lead us to the state championship, and he has done that. We are extremely proud of him.”

This past season, Hicks finished with 34 goals and 19 assists along with making the first goal in the state championship game, but he said his focus is not scoring, it is about putting his teammates in the best position possible.

“Goals do count, but also leadership takes a big part of it,” said Hicks. “If no one takes control of the team or has discipline or leadership on the field, then you don’t win games. You have to work as a unit.”

Whether it is in the lanes, on the gridiron or on the pitch, Hicks’ energy and frame of mind never change as his coach and the rest of his teammates said everyone needs someone like Hicks in their huddle.

“He just leads by his talents and his leadership in training,” said Hanna. “He is always making sure everybody is on top of things in games. He leads by playing wise, he dominates on the field and I think his domination on the field just leads everybody and inspires everybody to do their best.”

For his determination and leadership to be a part of making history in multiple ways, Ryan Hicks is KALB’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

