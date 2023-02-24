High School Quarterfinals: What teams advanced to the girls’ state tournament?

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Every year, the high school girls’ basketball state tournament is heavily represented by schools from Central Louisiana. 2023 will certainly be no different.

See below the scores from the quarterfinals and if your team is playing in the final four. The high school basketball state tournament will take place from Feb. 27-March 4 in Hammond at the University Center.

NON-SELECT:

DIVISION I #7 Nat Central 24, #2 Parkway 58

DIVISION III #8 West St. Mary 51, #1 Rosepine 66 #11 Winnfield 65, #3 Springfield 49

DIVISION IV #9 Oakdale 54, #1 White Castle 31 #6 LaSalle 26, #3 Oak Grove 35 #7 E. Beauregard, #2 Lakeview

DIVISION V #8 Hicks 46, #1 Fairview 89 #7 Anacoco 48, #2 Hathaway 58



SELECT:

DIVISION II #12 Bolton 29, #4 Peabody 38 #7 Buckeye 14, #2 Vandebilt Catholic 66

DIVISION III #9 Glenmora 30, #1 Newman 38 #7 Glen Oaks 51, #2 Menard 57

DIVISION IV #7 Cedar Creek 37, #2 Northwood-Lena 67

DIVISION V #8 Family Community 14, #1 Oak Hill 73 #5 Plainview 73, #4 Claiborne Christian 54 #6 Avoyelles Public Charter 15, #3 JS Clark Leadership Academy 56 #7 St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville 37, #2 Family Christian 50



