LCU invites high school seniors to audition for musical ensembles, scholarships

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - High school seniors who sing or play a musical instrument are invited to audition for Louisiana Christian University’s premier musical ensembles—and a chance to earn scholarship money.

Elevate, the band that performs weekly in Chapel, and Voices, LCU’s traveling ensemble, will be holding open auditions on March 11 from 12:30-3 p.m., following Preview Day.

Auditions are open to high school seniors who will be starting college in the fall and current LCU students or students transferring to LCU from another college or university.

Jacob Wittkopp, chair of the Division of Fine Arts, said the university has increased scholarships for these ensembles to account for the time, energy and talent investment required by students.

“The university is offering significant scholarships for these students who provide their God-given musical talents in representing LCU,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer.

Voices will be auditioning for 12 singers and a soundboard operator. Elevate will be auditioning for vocalists, guitar, drums, bass and a sound technician.

To sign up for a March 11 audition time slot or for more information, students should email music@lcuniversity.edu. A second audition date of April 15 will be available for students who can’t make the March auditions.

