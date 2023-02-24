LCU takes down LSUA 73-50; advances in RRAC Tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the first time in school history, the Louisiana Christian men’s basketball team came out victorious against their Cenla rivals, LSUA.

At an 8 a.m. tipoff inside the Rapides Parish Coliseum, for the first round of the RRAC Tournament, LCU left no doubt, as they beat LSUA 73-50.

The Wildcats’ defense was wide awake for the game, only letting the Generals shoot 25% from the field. The 50 points for the Generals are the lowest amount of points scored in a game since March 2015 in the program’s first season.

Louisiana Christian is known for upsets in the RRAC Tournament. Last season, in the school’s first year in the NAIA, the Wildcats made it all the way to the conference tournament championship game as an eight seed.

LSUA came into the tournament sitting on the bubble to make the NAIA national tournament. With the first-round loss, the Generals’ season is likely over.

LCU will face the winner of LSUS/Jarvis Christian Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.

