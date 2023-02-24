LCU’s Miya McKinney earns RRAC Player of the Year

Miya McKinney going for a lay-up against LSU Shreveport.
Miya McKinney going for a lay-up against LSU Shreveport.(Darrell Brown/Wildcats Media)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Tx. (KALB) - In back-to-back seasons, a Louisiana Christian basketball player earned the conference’s most prestigious honor.

The conference announced on the opening day of the conference tournament that LCU’s Miya McKinney captured the RRAC Player of the Year to go along with first-team honors.

In her final season in Pineville, McKinney put up a career-best performance, averaging 17.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. Both numbers are good for the second-best in the RRAC. In 25 games played, McKinney has recorded 20 double-doubles and is on pace to be the first player in program history to end the season averaging a double-double.

McKinney joins fellow Wildcat Kae’ron Baker, who won the conference player of the year award in 2022 after leading the entire country in points per game.

On the all-conference first-team list, McKinney was joined by Dannah Martin-Hartwick at LSUA.

