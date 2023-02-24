Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Roberts and Madison Streets.
Body of 17-year-old found; shot near Madison Street
Shafonda Murphy
Natchitoches woman wanted for Wednesday night shooting
RPSO is asking for help in identifying the person in this image.
RPSO investigating vehicle burglaries at Whispering Pines subdivision
Antonio Brooks
Man sentenced in deadly Alexandria movie theatre parking lot shooting
Lady Warhorses punch ticket to semifinals for first time since 2007.
High School Quarterfinals: What teams advanced to the girls’ state tournament?

Latest News

Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan
Femi Redwood
Edith Lee Paine
Importance of black churches