Pedestrian killed in Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash on February 24, around 7 a.m. on Hwy 1215 in Sabine Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Burley J. Hebert, Jr., 62, of New Iberia, was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a southbound 1995 Chevrolet van. Hebert, Jr. sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

LSP reminds pedestrians to always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/reflective materials and keepng to sidewalks or close to the roadway edge, facing traffic.

