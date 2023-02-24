Pedestrian killed in Sabine Parish crash

(Credit: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash on February 24, around 7 a.m. on Hwy 1215 in Sabine Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Burley J. Hebert, Jr., 62, of New Iberia, was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a southbound 1995 Chevrolet van. Hebert, Jr. sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

LSP reminds pedestrians to always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/reflective materials and keepng to sidewalks or close to the roadway edge, facing traffic.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Roberts and Madison Streets.
Body of 17-year-old found; shot near Madison Street
Shafonda Murphy
Natchitoches woman wanted for Wednesday night shooting
RPSO is asking for help in identifying the person in this image.
RPSO investigating vehicle burglaries at Whispering Pines subdivision
Antonio Brooks
Man sentenced in deadly Alexandria movie theatre parking lot shooting
Jacob Michot
Woodworth man pleads guilty to rape, sexual assault charges involving juveniles

Latest News

LCU
Wildcats Leave No Doubt Against Generals
Stolen trailer
RPSO investigating theft in Lecompte
Buckeye High School class working with NASA to send project into stratosphere
Eyes in the Sky: Pineville launches new drone program