RPSO investigating theft in Lecompte

Stolen trailer
Stolen trailer(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened in the 300 block of Hwy 40 in Lecompte sometime between January 5 - January 19.

According to RPSO, the victim claimed there were multiple large commercial grade cooler panels stolen, that were stacked on a utility trailer that exceeded the width of the trailer. The stolen flatbed trailer would have stood out due to the excessive load of materials.

The victim said there were eight Copeland brand commercial refrigerant compressors, vehicle batteries and other metal items and tools taken as well. The total value of stolen items was about $70,000.

If you have any information on this theft, you are asked to contact RPSO.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Roberts and Madison Streets.
Body of 17-year-old found; shot near Madison Street
Shafonda Murphy
Natchitoches woman wanted for Wednesday night shooting
RPSO is asking for help in identifying the person in this image.
RPSO investigating vehicle burglaries at Whispering Pines subdivision
Antonio Brooks
Man sentenced in deadly Alexandria movie theatre parking lot shooting
Jacob Michot
Woodworth man pleads guilty to rape, sexual assault charges involving juveniles

Latest News

Buckeye High School class working with NASA to send project into stratosphere
Eyes in the Sky: Pineville launches new drone program
The Pineville Police Department has launched a new drone program as a new tool to help fight...
Pineville Police Department launching new drone for added safety
Woodworth man pleads guilty to rape, sexual assault charges involving juveniles