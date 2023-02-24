RPSO investigating theft in Lecompte

LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened in the 300 block of Hwy 40 in Lecompte sometime between January 5 - January 19.

According to RPSO, the victim claimed there were multiple large commercial grade cooler panels stolen, that were stacked on a utility trailer that exceeded the width of the trailer. The stolen flatbed trailer would have stood out due to the excessive load of materials.

The victim said there were eight Copeland brand commercial refrigerant compressors, vehicle batteries and other metal items and tools taken as well. The total value of stolen items was about $70,000.

If you have any information on this theft, you are asked to contact RPSO.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

