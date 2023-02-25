Five Below is coming to Alexandria

Five Below location coming to Alexandria on South MacArthur Drive.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new business is getting ready to set up shop in Alexandria.

Five Below will be opening up a new location in the lot between Marshalls and Michaels on South MacArthur Drive.

Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that sells products that are less than $5 and a small assortment of products from $6 to $25. There are over 1,200 stores located across 40 states.

The store is set to open sometime in the summer of this year.

