Lady Wildcats eliminate LSUA in first round of RRAC Tournament

The LSUA Lady Generals facing the LCU Lady Wildcats at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Feb. 24, 2023.
The LSUA Lady Generals facing the LCU Lady Wildcats at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Feb. 24, 2023.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In terms of basketball, Louisiana Christian gets the last laugh over their Cenla rivals LSUA. The men’s and women’s basketball teams eliminated the Generals in the first round of the RRAC Basketball Tournament.

Inside the Rapides Parish Coliseum, the Lady Wildcats jumped up to an early 20-10 lead over the Generals. Despite small runs throughout the game, LCU had an answer as they never trailed and came away with a 56-48 win.

Prior to tipoff, LCU forward Miya McKinney was awarded the RRAC Women’s Player of the Year after finishing the regular season averaging over 17 points and nearly 13 rebounds per game. In the game against LSUA, she scored eight points while grabbing 15 rebounds.

What really fueled the Lady Wildcats was the play of some of the other girls on the floor. Coming into tournament play, Olivia Scott was averaging seven points a night, but she doubled that up with a team-high 14 points against the Generals. Alexis Lavarine followed her up with 12 points.

LCU will face the winner of LSUS/Huston-Tillotson on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m.

