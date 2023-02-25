RPSO working to bridge the gap between first responders and the community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the local chapter of Stop the Violence are working to strengthen the relationship between first responders and the community.

‘Hooping For a Cause’ addresses that gap by bringing first responders and local youth together on the hardwood. Starting Saturday, March 4, kids ages 13 to 17 are encouraged to show up and show off their basketball skills.

Each week, kids will play different teams of first responders, like local police officers and paramedics.

Corporal Jeremy Roberts, with RPSO, said the goal is to open communication lines that will establish and foster relationships, adding that it shows first responders are human, just like everyone else.

“Just so they can see that we are people too,” said Roberts. “They can flag us down; it does not have to be an emergency response. If they want to flag us down to talk, or just meet the officers who are patrolling the area, feel free to do so.”

Roberts said late last year the idea gained traction. He then put the plan into action, adding that he sees the need every day he patrols the streets.

“I see in this area it needs some kind of bridge built between the youth and first responders, including the youths’ parents,” said Roberts.

Participants are also encouraged to write any concerns they have concerning law enforcement on a notecard and drop it in a box that will be provided at the gym. These concerns will be reviewed, hoping to further help bridge the gap.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.