Generals, Wildcats split double-header, rubber match set for Sunday

Generals, Wildcats split double header on the diamond
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The last week of February brought plenty of athletic matchups between Louisiana Christian and LSUA from meeting in the RRAC basketball tournament to opening up a three-game series on the diamond.

In Game 1 of the doubleheader, LSUA struck first in the second inning. Jordan Ardoin singled to left scoring Blaise Foote who was standing on third from a triple.

The top of the Wildcats’ lineup quickly had a response off of Generals’ starter Seth Trahan. Drake Angeron and Ju’Juan Franklin picked up a pair of base hits to take a 2-1 lead in the third.

Joshua Tinnerello hit a two-RBI homerun to tie the game in the fourth, but once again, the Wildcats’ top three batters continued to produce. Angeron singled to center field to retake the lead as LCU took game one 5-3.

Game 2 began very similarly to Game 1. Ardoin once again broke the scoreless tie with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the first. Tinnerello would bring home Ardoin later in the inning to give the Generals a three-run lead early in the ball game.

Foote and Bryson Broussard would each blast a homer in the third inning pushing the lead to 7-0. The generals split the double header with an 8-3 win.

The rubber match is set for Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. on the campus of LSUA.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Below Alexandria
Five Below is coming to Alexandria
Laser imaging shows a circular depression along LA Hwy 37, a possible meteor crater
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana’s meteor crater
Lady Warhorses punch ticket to semifinals for first time since 2007.
High School Quarterfinals: What teams advanced to the girls’ state tournament?
Stolen trailer
RPSO investigating theft in Lecompte
Shafonda Murphy
Natchitoches woman wanted for Wednesday night shooting

Latest News

Lady Wildcats eliminate LSUA in first round of RRAC Tournament
The LSUA Lady Generals facing the LCU Lady Wildcats at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Feb. 24,...
Lady Wildcats eliminate LSUA in first round of RRAC Tournament
Gabe Colaianni had three hits and two RBIs in Friday’s win against Seton Hall.
Demons’ bats back sharp Carver as NSU downs Seton Hall
Miya McKinney going for a lay-up against LSU Shreveport.
LCU’s Miya McKinney earns RRAC Player of the Year