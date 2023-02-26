Generals, Wildcats split double-header, rubber match set for Sunday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The last week of February brought plenty of athletic matchups between Louisiana Christian and LSUA from meeting in the RRAC basketball tournament to opening up a three-game series on the diamond.

In Game 1 of the doubleheader, LSUA struck first in the second inning. Jordan Ardoin singled to left scoring Blaise Foote who was standing on third from a triple.

The top of the Wildcats’ lineup quickly had a response off of Generals’ starter Seth Trahan. Drake Angeron and Ju’Juan Franklin picked up a pair of base hits to take a 2-1 lead in the third.

Joshua Tinnerello hit a two-RBI homerun to tie the game in the fourth, but once again, the Wildcats’ top three batters continued to produce. Angeron singled to center field to retake the lead as LCU took game one 5-3.

Game 2 began very similarly to Game 1. Ardoin once again broke the scoreless tie with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the first. Tinnerello would bring home Ardoin later in the inning to give the Generals a three-run lead early in the ball game.

Foote and Bryson Broussard would each blast a homer in the third inning pushing the lead to 7-0. The generals split the double header with an 8-3 win.

The rubber match is set for Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. on the campus of LSUA.

